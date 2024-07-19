From the archives: Bob Newhart Bob Newhart, whose observational humor and deadpan delivery raised his comedy albums and TV sitcoms to classic status, died on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the age of 94. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired on November 3, 2002, the comedian, recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, talked with correspondent Rita Braver about his journey from accounting to standup. Braver also talks with the comic's co-stars Jane Curtin ("The Librarian") and Tom Poston ("Newhart") about Newhart's gifts.