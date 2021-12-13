From 2006: Author Anne Rice will make you believe Anne Rice, who gained fame as a writer of the supernatural with her bestselling novels "Interview with the Vampire" and "The Queen of the Damned," died Saturday, December 11 at the age of 80. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that was originally broadcast on March 19, 2006, correspondent John Blackstone talked with Rice about her conversion from longtime atheist back to Catholicism, and why she started writing about the life of Jesus, beginning with her 2005 novel, "Christ the Lord: Out of Egypt."