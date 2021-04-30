Live

Fresno shooter shouted "Allahu Akbar," police say

Police have a man in custody who shot and killed three people in downtown Fresno, California. Police say he shouted " Allahu Akbar," meaning "God is great," just before the shooting. KMJ radio reporter Amy Gill has the latest.
