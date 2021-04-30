Live

Watch CBSN Live

French citizens cast their ballots

French citizens are casting their ballots for a new president in the wake of a deadly attack last week in Paris. CBS News foreign correspondent Elaine Cobbe joins CBSN from Paris with the latest details on the presidential race.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.