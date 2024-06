French ambassador to the U.S. discusses Gaza and Ukraine wars President Biden is in France to mark 80 years since D-Day. He'll meet World War II veterans, attend a state dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, and discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke with Laurent Bili, the French ambassador to the U.S., about the wars abroad.