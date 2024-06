Freight train derails outside Chicago, evacuations underway Officials in Matteson, Illinois, are urging residents within a mile of a freight train derailment to evacuate, with a post on the town's Facebook page saying they should plan for a "long-term evacuation." Police say the train derailed Thursday morning and crews are checking each freight car for potential chemical leaks. CBS News Chicago's Suzanne Le Mignot is on the scene with more.