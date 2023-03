Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks out against ex-boss Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Former Vice President Mike Pence called the possible indictment of ex-boss former President Donald Trump "politically charged," but also criticized Trump for "letting him down" on Jan. 6. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing criticism from some Republican lawmakers for his stance on the war in Ukraine. CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro discusses with Anne-Marie Green and Vlad Duthiers.