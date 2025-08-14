Former U.S. diplomat breaks down Trump's strategic objectives for Putin summit In the more than three years of fighting in Ukraine, Russia now controls about 20% of Ukraine's eastern territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly said the meeting taking place between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage Friday should include no discussion of land swaps to end the war. To help set expectations for the face-to-face, "CBS Evening News" co-anchor John Dickerson talked to Richard Haass, a former diplomat who has worked in several administrations.