Former Trump NSA Robert O'Brien says more Marines should be moved East Asia Robert O'Brien, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration, tells "Face the Nation" that while there is already a large contingent of Marines in East Asia, he believes the "fighting force" should be sent while some Marines would still be stationed at bases like Camp Pendleton and Camp Lejeune. The recommendation comes despite former President Donald Trump's public calls for removing the 28,000 Marines from East Asia during his term.