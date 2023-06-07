Watch CBS News

Former Trump attorney believes indictment decision is imminent

As a number of investigations looking into former President Donald Trump continue -- including two involving Special Counsel Jack Smith -- a former member of Trump's legal team sat down with CBS News Wednesday afternoon. Attorney Tim Parlatore spoke with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about the latest developments in the Justice Department's investigation of the former president's handling of classified documents.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.