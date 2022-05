Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro says he has been subpoenaed by a grand jury Former Trump White House Peter Navarro says he has been summoned to testify before a grand jury and turn over documents related to January 6. Navarro revealed the subpoena in a lawsuit filed against members of the committee investigating the Capital assault and Nancy Pelosi. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses this development and more with CBS News' Nikole Killion.