Former Rep. Liz Cheney urges to "vote your conscience," even if it's a "secret vote" With nine days to go before Election Day, Harris surrogate former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" urged Americans to "vote your conscience" amid the battle for abortion rights. Appealing to women directly who may disagree with men or others in their lives, Cheney said the campaign is encouraging to Vote as a secret vote — you should do what you know is right."