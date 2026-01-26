Former NRA spokesperson on Minneapolis shooting and having firearms at protests The Trump administration says the federal agents who shot and killed Alex Pretti in Minneapolis acted in self-defense. Video shows Pretti, a legal gun owner with no criminal record, was not holding a gun, but one was later pulled from his waistband by Border Patrol before he was shot. Dana Loesch, a radio host and former spokesperson for the NRA, speaks with "CBS Mornings" about questions surrounding the investigation, second amendment rights and having firearms at protests.