Former Miami Beach mayor criticizes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' COVID-19 response Earlier this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed a law prohibiting companies from mandating vaccines as a prerequisite for service. In an op-ed for the Miami Herald, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine said DeSantis was putting people and the cruise industry in jeopardy. Levine, the CEO of Royal Media Partners, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.