Former LA Lakers power forward Slava Medvedenko brings basketball to his wartorn hometown of Kyiv Slava Medvedenko is a former Los Angeles Lakers star, returning to his native Ukraine with two championship rings in his pocket. This year, when Russia invaded, he picked up a gun and joined the Territorial Defence force. Seeing the impact of war on Ukraine's youth, he auctioned the rings and used the proceeds to provide counselling and sports opportunities to kids.