Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says U.S. should "allow legitimate refugees to come here" Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who has a new documentary airing on PBS, "Coming to America," that examines how nine remarkable American immigrants have shaped our country's history, tells "Face the Nation with Maragaret Brennan" that "in the long run," the U.S. should "want to have an ability to allow legitimate refugees to come here."