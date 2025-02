Former federal workers talk about firings, how cuts will impact trips to national forests This summer, the family trip to a national forest could look a little different amid major DOGE cuts. There's been a 10% job cut to the U.S. Forest Service as part of the Trump administration's plan to shrink the federal government. Now, staff will have to scale back services. CBS News' Ian Lee spoke to fired federal workers on their personal impact and how Americans will be impacted by these cuts.