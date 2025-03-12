Watch CBS News

Former EPA official reacts to cuts, regulation rollbacks

Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, announced dozens of cuts to environmental regulations, including decades-old rules on greenhouse gases and clean water. The agency also shuttered its environmental justice offices, which worked to protect disadvantaged communities from the severe impacts of pollution. Matthew Tejada, who worked at the EPA for multiple administrations and led the EPA's environmental justice efforts, joins to discuss.
