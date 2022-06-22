Former employees say mental health startup Cerebral is putting vulnerable patients at risk Cerebral is the nation’s largest online mental health provider. The two-year-old company exploded during the pandemic thanks to relaxed prescribing regulations and high demand for virtual care. By the end of last year, Cerebral was valued at $4.8 billion and had signed up Olympic gymnast Simone Biles as its chief impact officer. But the company faces growing scrutiny over its prescribing practices, and the Justice Department has an investigation underway. In an exclusive interview with Consumer investigative correspondent Anna Werner, Cerebral CEO Dr. David Mou said Cerebral is cooperating and he’s “confident” the DOJ investigation won’t find any problems.