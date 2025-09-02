Former CDC directors and acting directors raise concerns in op-ed over RFK Jr.'s decisions In a New York Times op-ed, nine former CDC directors and acting directors who served under both Republican and Democratic administrations are voicing their concerns over HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This comes after the recent firing of the CDC director. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News medical contributor Dr. Céline Gounder break down the issues the former directors are worried about.