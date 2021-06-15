For generations, the U.S. president and his Russian or Soviet counterpart have turned to diplomacy Since at least World War II, the President of the United States and his Russian or Soviet counterpart have turned to direct diplomacy to try to bridge divides between the two countries. Even during the most tense moments of the Cold War, conversations between the U.S. and Russia continued. On the eve of the first meeting between Presidents Biden and Putin, Ed O’Keefe looks back at some of the historic moments.