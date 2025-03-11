Food additive safety under scrutiny as RFK Jr. meets with industry leaders As concerns over food additives grow, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. met with top food executives to discuss stricter regulations under his "Make America Healthy Again" agenda. A recent poll shows 58% of Americans want the Trump administration to prioritize limiting chemicals in the food supply. KFF Health News senior correspondent David Hilzenrath joins us to break down the risks and regulations.