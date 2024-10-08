Florida residents who survived Helene evacuating ahead of Milton Hurricane Milton, currently a Category 4 storm, is on track for parts of Florida's west coast that are still recovering from Helene. CBS News correspondent Cristian Benavides has more from residents there who rode out Helene but are not taking chances with Milton, CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Grant Gilmore takes a look at the forecast and CBS News New York reporter Elijah Westbrook reports on how the storm is impacting air travel.