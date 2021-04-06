Live

Florida man head-butts bus after fare dispute

A Florida man was apparently knocked out after head-butting a bus over the weekend. Tampa affiliate WTSP reports that the suspect had a dispute with the driver over having to pay another fare after getting off the bus.
