Florida man awaits hearing after overturned c... Crosley Green has been in prison for over 30 years for the murder of 22-year-old Chip Flynn. A March 12 hearing could bring him one step closer to freedom. Flynn’s ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Kim Hallock picked Green, a small-time drug-dealer, from a photo lineup. Green got a break when his attorneys obtained notes the prosecutor had made after first responders at the scene told him they thought Hallock was the one who shot Flynn. In 2018, a federal judge ruled that withholding those notes from Green kept him from getting a fair trial and reversed his conviction. “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty, who has been following the case since 1999, sat down with Green.