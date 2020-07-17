Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Updates
Pandemia: Latinos In Crisis
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Cancer
Pentagon On Confederate Flag
Captain Tom Moore
Boy Saves Sister From Dog
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Florida counties impose curfews as coronavirus cases spike
Local leaders are clamping down as some of the country's hot spots see a rise in coronavirus cases. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue