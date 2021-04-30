Sign Up For Newsletters

It's Biden's speech, but Harris and Pelosi also made history

Full text: Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress

Biden calls Capitol riot "a test of whether our democracy could survive"

Biden says it's "within our power" to end cancer

CBS News poll: Most viewers approve of Biden's speech

GOP Sen. Tim Scott accuses Biden and Democrats of divisiveness

Biden declares "it's good to be back" in speech that highlights ambitious plans

2,000-year-old Egyptian mummy was actually pregnant woman

GOP lawmakers use Biden's speech to get some face time

Chicago police watchdog finishes probe into raid on wrong house

Florida passes election bill that would change mail voting

Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks to mark 50th anniversary of Amtrak

Dozens killed in stampede at Jewish religious festival in Israel

How one migrant won asylum after crossing the border unaccompanied

U.S. aid reaches COVID-wracked India as thousands gasp for air

Floodwaters rise above highway signs in Missouri KMOV's Justin Andrews shows CBSN rising floodwaters in Valley Park, Missouri.

