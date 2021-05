Flooded once by Harvey, Fort Myers gets battered again by Irma The Gulf coast city of Fort Myers was severely flooded two-weeks ago by Hurricane Harvey and on Sunday night it was getting battered by Hurricane Irma. The hurricane carried winds in excess of 100 mph. At a middle school nearly 2,800 people took shelter. Once Irma's winds clear overnight, the danger will become an incredible storm surge upwards of 10 feet in places. Kris Van Cleave reports.