Flood protection holding in Cedar Rapids

A rising river in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was responsible for the damaging of homes and businesses throughout the city this week. However, the Cedar River crested lower than expected, and temporary walls and sandbags may have saved the city's downtown.
