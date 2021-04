Flint may be months away from safe drinking water Michigan's state senate could approve $28 million Thursday to address the toxic water crisis in Flint. A new poll shows Gov. Rick Snyder's approval rating is plummeting, with nearly 70 percent of Michigan voters saying he has handled the water crisis poorly. State and federal officials are now working on a long-term solution that may include replacing the city's lead pipes -- but first, they must figure out where they are located. Adriana Diaz reports.