Flikshop delivers postcards of hope to inmates When Marcus Bullock was serving time in prison as a teenager, he said it was his mother's promise to send him mail everyday that changed his life. He went on to launch Flikshop, an app that allows people to easily send postcards to their incarcerated loved ones. The Flikshop founder and CEO tells CBSN about his company's mission to connect and deliver hope to inmates.