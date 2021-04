Flight attendant indicted for allegedly stealing 1,500 mini-liquor bottles A flight attendant has been indicted for allegedly stealing and re-selling more than 1,000 mini-liquor bottles from an airplane. Rachel Trevor was working for Endeavor Air when she smuggled the alcohol off the plane, and then tried to sell the bottles on Craigslist, officials say. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with the latest.