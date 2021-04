Flaws in FBI forensics analysis may have helped convict wrong people The FBI is notifying hundreds of defendants in 46 states and Washington, D.C., that their convictions involved flawed expert testimony. The FBI now admits that nearly every examiner in an elite forensic unit overstated hair matches that favored prosecutors. The cases include dozens of death row convictions. Julianna Goldman reports on the research behind one of the country's largest-ever forensic scandals.