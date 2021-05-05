Live

Fla. Gov: Do not wait to prepare for Irma

Florida Gov. Rick Scott told his constituents that now is the time to prepare for Hurricane Irma. Scott also waived all tolls on roads across the state to make it easier for Floridians to evacuate as the monster storm approaches.
