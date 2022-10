Five dead in Raleigh, N.C. shooting: CBS News Flash Oct. 14, 2022 A gunman killed five people along a walking trail in Raleigh, N.C., including an off-duty police officer. A suspect is in custody. No word on the motive. In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will debate his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. The race is considered a toss-up. And the FDA has declared a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a drug used to treat ADHD.