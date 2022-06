Five CT police officers on leave after New Haven man paralyzed in transport van ride Five Connecticut police officers are now on paid leave after a New Haven man was paralyzed on the way to jail. Footage from the June 19 incident shows 36-year-old Randy Cox, in handcuffs, slamming against the wall of a police transport van after the officer behind the wheel made a sudden stop. Cox is still in the hospital. National correspondent Jericka Duncan reports.