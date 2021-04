First look at virtual assistant Google Home "CBS This Morning" has a first look at the new voice-activated speaker, Google Home. The worldwide market for smart home speakers is expected to top $2 billion by 2020, which is nearly a 500 percent increase from 2015. Google is jumping into that market with its product. CNET News editor-in-chief Connie Guglielmo joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how it compares to the Amazon's Echo.