First day of classes canceled after Seattle teachers OK strike: CBS News Flash Sept. 7, 2022 Fifty-thousand kids won’t be there for the first day of school after teachers authorized a strike and the system canceled classes. Apple holds its annual new products announcement Wednesday. Among the ones rumored: an iPhone 14. And American Coco Gauff is out of the U.S. Open after losing to No. 17 seed Carolina Garcia of France.