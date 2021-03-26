Live

Watch CBSN Live

Firefighters use soap to free woman from chimney

A woman is facing charges after being pulled from the chimney of a California home. Firefighters used dish soap to free the 30-year-old after police believe she tried to break into the house. Norah O'Donnell reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.