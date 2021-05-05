Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fire ants band together to escape Houston flood

A group of fire ants was able to escape floodwaters in Houston by banding together to create a raft with their own bodies. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers have the story and the incredible video.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.