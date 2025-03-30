Watch CBS News

Fighting STDs on Indian reservations

Syphilis rates in the U.S. rose to a 70-year high in 2022, and tripled in the Navajo Nation from 2019-2022. Dr. Celine Gounder takes a look at a program to help fight STDs on Indian reservations in the Southeast.
