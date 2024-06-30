Watch CBS News

Fighting intensifies in Gaza City

Israeli troops continued an offensive in Gaza City over the weekend. At least two IDF soldiers were killed and, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, 40 Palestinians were killed in a series of strikes over the past day. Imtiaz Tyab has the latest.
