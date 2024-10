FEMA funds down ahead of Hurricane Milton as Helene response continues FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said that its disaster relief fund is down to $11 billion after it spent around $9 billion on its Hurricane Helene response. Hurricane Milton is heading toward Florida's central west coast as a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center, almost two weeks after Hurricane Helene made landfall. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.