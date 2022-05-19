Feds urge some indoor masking as COVID rises anew: CBS News Flash May 19, 2022 Federal health officials are warning people in newly-hard hit COVID areas to consider masking up in indoor public places. About a-third of the U.S. population lives in areas considered at higher risk - mostly in the Northeast and Midwest. “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has been released from prison early. And “The Greatest Show on Earth” plans a comeback next year – but without animal performers. Ringling Brothers went dark in 2017.