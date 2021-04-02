Federal probe of Rep. Gaetz reportedly includes possible cash payments to women A federal investigation of Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is looking into claims he paid women who were recruited online to have sex, according to the New York Times. The Justice Department is also investigating whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel across state lines with him, potentially violating sex trafficking laws. Gaetz has denied the allegations. Catherine Herridge reports.