Federal health officials greenlight coronavirus booster shot for some vulnerable Americans Federal officials have authorized a coronavirus booster shot for some immunocompromised individuals. It come as a summer surge fueled by the Delta variant continues. Mark Strassmann reports on how the latest outbreak is impacting schools, and Dr. Sejal Hathi, an attending physician and faculty member at Johns Hopkins University's School of Public Health, joins CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss what this means.