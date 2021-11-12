Appeals court temporarily blocks release of Trump White House records on January 6 A federal appeals court has granted former President Donald Trump's request for an injunction, temporarily blocking the release of his White House records to the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The committee is also threatening to hold his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in contempt if he fails to appear for his deposition Friday. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "CBSN AM" from the Capitol to discuss.