Fears over underground hot spot near nuclear waste in Missouri There is growing fear in a suburban St. Louis community over a local landfill containing nuclear waste left over from the Cold War. The radioactive material was dumped there illegally in the 1970s. There's also a "hot spot" burning underground in a second landfill, just three football fields away. Vinita Nair reports from the West Lake landfill in Bridgeton, Missouri.