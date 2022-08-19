Watch CBS News

Fears of disaster at Ukraine nuclear plant grow

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called for a demilitarized zone at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Hostomel, Ukraine.
