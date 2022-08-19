CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's 1931 abortion ban, judge rules
Bruce Reinhart unsealed: The magistrate at the center of DOJ's Trump probe
El Shafee Elsheikh, British ISIS member, sentenced for deadly kidnapping plot
Demand for Sept. 1 student loan payments sent in error
3 people killed when 2 planes collide in midair while trying to land
Yellowstone says foot found in hot spring linked to July 31 death
DeSantis' election police force announces arrests of 20 for alleged voter fraud
Federal regulators warn nicotine gummies could kill little kids
Trader Joe's shut NYC wine store to block union, workers say
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Fears of disaster at Ukraine nuclear plant grow
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called for a demilitarized zone at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Hostomel, Ukraine.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On