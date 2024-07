Fears of all-out war in Middle East after Hamas, Hezbollah leaders killed The U.S. has confirmed Hamas' claim that it was an Israeli airstrike that killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh overnight. Haniyeh's killing came hours after the assassination of a top Hezbollah commander in Lebanon, with both deaths stoking fears that the Middle East is at the precipice of all-out war. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab and Debora Patta have the latest from the region.